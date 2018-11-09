Veterans Banquet is November 11th

Area veterans and their spouses or surviving spouses are invited to the annual Veterans Appreciation Banquet on Sunday in Lakota. It will be held at the Eagle Center. The all expense paid banquet is hosted by Hunting with Heroes.

The social hour begins at 4pm followed by a program at 4:30pm and a fully catered meal shortly afterward. Those who are wishing to attend should RSVP by Monday to lakotahuntingwithheroes@gmai.com. They can also call Denny Murra at (641) 562-2198.

three local veterans will win commemorative rifles at the banquet, and two widows of veterans will win gift cards. All veterans and widows of veterans will receive a gas card from K&H.