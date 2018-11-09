Harrington Sentenced on Drug Charges

Glenn Harrington of Mason City, pled guilty to Count 1 “Driving While Barred,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 14, 2018. For Count 1, Green was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and applicable surcharge were suspended. For Count 2, Green was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Green was ordered to obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.