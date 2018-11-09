Gallardo Sentenced on Drug Charges

Jesus Gallardo of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department, on February 3, 2018. Gallardo was sentenced to serve 90 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and applicable surcharge were suspended. Gallardo was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.