Winnebago County Relay for Life Finishes Third Nationally

Winnebago County Relay For Life has received a national award for their fundraising efforts for the third consecutive year, having raised $89,260 in 2018. Having ranked fourth in the nation last year, the local organization ranked third in the nation in 2018 for communities between 10,000 and 14,999. Winnebago County Relay For Life received the award on October 13 during a Relay For Life conference for the eastern half of Iowa in Waverly. The Winnebago County Courthouse Relay For Life team, chaired by Sara Uetz and Leah Boyd were also honored during the conference for being one of a select number of Relay For Life teams in the eastern half of Iowa to raise $10,000 or more.

Winnebago County Relay for Life Chair Carolyn Sunde stated that her teams were excited to be honored again.

Fundraising for Winnebago County Relay For Life happens all year, not just on the official day of the Relay. Relay teams hold fundraising events throughout the year and through their efforts, brought in $43,000. Corporate sponsors raised an additional $31,000; Coaches vs. Cancer events in all the K-12 school districts in the county, as well as at Waldorf raised an additional $10,000 and another $4,500 was raised through a mini-Relay for Life at Forest City Middle School.

“We have an amazing community that pulls together to raise these funds every year,” said Steve Lovik, American Cancer Society. “With a population base of 10,866, Winnebago County is one of the smallest communities in this category, so we should be even more proud of what we’ve accomplished. Most of the funds raised in Iowa, stay in Iowa, providing funding for the Cancer Research Center in Iowa at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, as well as the Hope Lodge which houses cancer patients who are in Iowa City for treatment along with their families. Funds also stay in our communities of North Iowa. The American Cancer Society office in Mason City arranges for rides for patients to receive treatment, provides informational materials and even arranges for wigs for women who have lost their hair as a result of chemotherapy.”

The 2019 Winnebago County Relay For Life event is scheduled on June 22, 2019 beginning at 4:00 p.m. on the Winnebago County Courthouse Square in Forest City. To sign up for a team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090