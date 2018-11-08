Senator Ernst Applauds USOC’s Decision to Revoke USA Gymnastics Ability to Govern Athletes

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) today applauded the recent decision by the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) CEO Sarah Hirshland to essentially shut down USA Gymnastics following the way the organization botched the handling of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who sexually assaulted hundreds of young women athletes who were in his care.

“Like many Americans, I remain horrified about the crimes committed by Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics doctor who abused hundreds of young athletes. The actions of Larry Nassar and the individuals and institutions that facilitated and protected his behavior are reprehensible. Senator Shaheen and I called on the former USOC CEO Scott Blackmun to resign earlier this year, to start the process of holding Olympic leadership accountable for fostering a culture that prioritized winning medals over the welfare of young athletes. I am glad to see that USOC’s current CEO, Sarah Hirshland, is taking action to start rebuilding trust with our country’s athletes and the American people. I also want to applaud the young women who have – and continue – to make their voices heard, calling for change and a new vision for the sport,” said Senator Ernst.