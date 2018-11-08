Royalty Crowned at the Waldorf Homecoming

To kick off Waldorf University’s 2018 Homecoming events a red carpet style extravaganza titled “The Golden Warriors; Meet the Court, Confirm the Crown” was held Thursday Nov. 1 to crown the season’s king and queen. The candidates included Kassidy Bunger, Zabdiel Flores, Nicole Adolphson, Saheed Olaosebikan, Hannah Ashley, Frankie Contreras, Akina Yamada, Kyle Swiderski, Patricia Molina, and Cameron Newsome. Ultimately Frankie Contreras and Patricia German-Molina walked away with the honor of representing the university as the 2018-19 Homecoming King and Queen.

Patricia German-Molina, a native of the Canary Island’s in Spain, is a Waldorf University Senior on track to graduate in the spring of 2019. German-Molina is currently a Health Promotion Exercise Science major who hopes to continue on to pre-med school once she completes her studies at Waldorf. She also participates in track and field and is a member of the Waldorf University World Student Association.

“I can’t believe I was chosen,” German-Molina said. “I never imagined I would be homecoming queen.”

German-Moline wore a form fitting black and white striped pant suit with stylish black and gold sandals. She is known for her signature glasses which were also a part of her wardrobe for the evening.

Frankie Contreras, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, is a Waldorf University senior on track to graduate in the spring of 2019. Contreras is studying criminal justice. He is an outside linebacker for the Waldorf University football team.

“I love Waldorf. I’m happy that I’m here and I wouldn’t change that,” Contreras said in an on-stage interview at the homecoming coronation.

Contreras wore black dress slacks with a black, long-sleeved button-down dress shirt and gold chain. His tie was a classy striped silver and black.

The evening ended with the first school dance hosted in a number of years. The Waldorf University homecoming candidate review and coronation was livestreamed and can be viewed at https://livestream.com/waldorfuniversitystream/events/8437645.