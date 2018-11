Dylan Krutsinger of Forest City, pled guilty to “Carrying a Concealed Weapon,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 21, 2018. Krutsinger was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and costs. Krutsinger was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for a period of 1 year.