Irene Hunst, 89, of Clarion passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene Hunst will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 4:00 PM at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue North East in Clarion with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 4:00 PM on Friday, with a Rosary Service beginning at 2:15 PM at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clarion.

