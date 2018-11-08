Forest City Reviews Uncontrolled Intersections

Uncontrolled intersections in Forest City are becoming dangerous in some locations. This is especially true in locations where children play or congregate. Susan Gardner approached the Forest City Council to discuss her concerns about an intersection where she lives.

Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery traveled thru the intersection according to Gardner.

The city has several uncontrolled intersections in residential neighborhoods. Some of these have very light traffic, while still others have drivers who drive through the intersections without stopping.

The city is accepting comment on these potential problem intersections from concerned residents. The city has taken Gardners’ concern back into committee to discuss possible solutions.