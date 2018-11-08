Firefighters to Hold Soup Supper

The Forest City Firefighters Association is hosting its’ 28th Annual Soup Supper on Saturday evening from 4- -7pm at the Emergency Services Center. Forest City Fire Chief Mark Johnson says a wide variety of soups will be served.

Johnson says the families of the firefighters like to pitch in and get involved.

This is the fire departments’ major fundraiser for the year, raising funds for yearly fire prevention and education programs and materials for the local school and the start of the Personal Protection Equipment Replacement Project.