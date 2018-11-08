Deborah (Kuhn) Weiss, 62, of Kanawha passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Deb Weiss will be Friday, November 9, 2018 at 10:30 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha.

Deborah Jean, the daughter of Robert and Geraldine (Vik) Kuhn, was born March 26, 1956 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She was raised and educated in Fort Dodge and attended Fort Dodge High School. She worked as a Certified Nurses Aid until health challenges forced her into retirement.

Deb was united in marriage to Tim Weiss on April 18, 2015. The couple made their home in Kanawha.

Deb raised 5 children, and was a very loving mother and grandmother. More than anything, she enjoyed being with her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Tim Weiss of Kanawha; children, Jim Daisy of Casper, WY, twins Jennifer and Jacob Daisy of Ada, OK, Jandi (William) Roberts of Thor and Sarah (Dameon) Rutherford of Stonewall, OK; and 4 grandchildren. Siblings Pam (Larry) Larson of Fort Dodge, Kathy (Carl) Spray of Pecatonica, IL, Barb (Caleb) Terpstra of Owosso, MI, John (Angela) Kuhn of Alvord, Iowa, Cindy (Jim) Bell of Britt, and Dawnrae Kuhn (Linda) Carlson of West Des Moines; step-mother Donnaloy Weston of Fort Dodge; step-children April (Clyde) Lee of Houston, TX, Andrea (Steve) Cruise of Britt, Beth Curry of Britt, Merry Weiss of Fertile, Iowa, Ellie (Neil Petersen) Weiss of Mason City and Martha (Dylan) Von Osten of Mason City; 12 step-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left in Deb’s memory to her family.

