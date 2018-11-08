Craig Sentenced on Felony Conspiracy Charges

Isaiah Craig of Apple Valley, MN, was sentenced on the charge of Count 2 “Conspiracy to Commit a Felony,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on March 19, 2018. Craig was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and costs. Craig was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Craig was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.