Wright County Election Results

November 7, 2018 AJ Taylor Local News, News 0

The following are the election results from Wright County. The Wright County Board of Supervisors will canvass and certify the results on Monday when they regularly meet.

For State Representative in District 8, Terry Baxter wins over Connie Price 3,125 to 1, 880.  In the County Supervisor District 2, Dean Kluss won uncontested 4,103 votes to 86 write in votes. In the County Treasurer race, Peggy Schluttenhofer won 4,303  to 22 write in votes.

For Wright County Recorder, Denise D Baker won 4,205  to 32 writei in votes. For County Attorney, Eric R. Simonson won 3,957 to 40 write in votes.

In the Iowa Township Trustee races, Alvin Bailey won uncontested. Rhonda M. Benton will fill the vacancy with an uncontested victory.

 