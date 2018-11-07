Winnebago County Election Results

Winnebago County races were decided on Tuesday night. Many races were uncontested and all judges were retained. The County Supervisor District 1 sees Terry Durby return to the post with 1,297 votes. There were 24 write in votes. County Supervisor District 3 saw incumbent Bill Jensvold return to his seat with 1,248 votes and 33 write in votes. Julie Swenson will return as County Treasurer with 4,202 votes. County Recorder sees incumbent Kristin Colby win her seat uncontested with 4,131 votes.

Kelsey Beenken will get her first full term as County Attorney after winning her uncontested race and garnering 4,062 votes.

Soil and Water Commissioners will be Nancy Moklestad and Douglas Sunde who ran uncontested. The County Agricultural Extension Council will have three of the five seats filled. H. P. Kobriger, Adam Lackore, and Renee Sorenson won seats while there were 208 write in votes. All judges at the Appeals level were retained.