Reynolds Returns as Governor of Iowa, Other State and Federal Results

Governor Kim Reynolds will remain as Governor of the State of Iowa after defeating Fred Hubbell 662,633 votes (50.4%) to 623,099 (47.4%) in the gubernatorial race. Reynolds ran on the current state of the Iowa economy and record low unemployment.

Reynolds thanked all those who supported her in the election and said she looks forward to the next four years.

U. S. Representative Steve King will return to the United States House of Representatives with his victory over J. D. Scholten. KIOW stayed with the race that finally concluded around 1am. Scholten had an early lead before results started to come in the 39 counties he represents that turned the tide. King thanked his supporters who know his record and his beliefs.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate returns to the office after winning his race against Deidre DeJear. Pate received 680,998 votes compared to DeJear’s 576,349 votes.

State Auditor Mary Mosiman lost her bid for another term to Rob Sand. Sand garnered 652,589 votes to Mosimans 596,850. Sand has vowed to expand the auditors office to incorporate more investigation capabilities.

Michael Fitzgerald defeated Jeremy Davis to become State Treasurer. Fitzgerald had 54% of the vote compared to 42.8% for Davis.

Mike Naig will return as Secretary of Agriculture as he defeated Tim Gannon for the post. Naig got 50.48% of the vote to Tim Gannons 46.48%.

Tom Miller handily defeated Marco Battaglia to stay as Attorney General for the State of Iowa. Miller received 76.5% of the vote statewide compared to Battaglia’s 22.79%

Two area State Representative races fell to incumbents. Tedd Gassman got past challenger Debra Jensen for the District 7 seat that encompasses three counties. Gassman won with 7,128 votes to Jensens 5,382 votes.

The other area race saw Terry Baxter return to the District 8 seat. Baxter got past Connie Price with 8,386 votes. Price received 4,105 votes.