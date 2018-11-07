Naomi (Koltvet) Austin, 98, of Oak Park Heights, Minnesota and formerly of Clarion, passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights.

Funeral services for Naomi Austin will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Avenue in rural Holmes, with Pastors Rich Taylor and Steve Lund officiating. Burial will take place at the Holmes Lutheran Cemetery.

