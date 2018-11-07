Akina Yamada Scored Three Wins to Lead Warrior Women’s Wrestling

Akina Yamada led the Warriors efforts on Saturday scoring three exhibition wins for the Waldorf women’s wrestling team at the Jamestown Duals.

All the Warriors’ matches in the event were exhibitions.

“We got some solid mat time in this weekend,” Waldorf head coach Tyreece Gilder said. “We had a batch out with injuries, but the competing group made up for that with the scrappiness they brought.”

Yamada, competing at 136 pounds, won by pin in her matches with Saskatchewan’s Angela Albers and York’s Rosa Vellejo, and picked up an 11-2 decision over Jamestown’s Arianna Marrufo.

Diana Dzasezeva, Alaura Couch and Lilia Rangel also earned wins on the day in exhibition action for the Warriors. Dzasezeva beat Jamestown’s Desiree Estrada by a 5-2 decision in their 130-pound match, Couch won by pin over York’s Kylie Marlin at 101 pounds, and Rangel also won by pin over Katie Bell of York in their 143-pound match.

“I think it was big for a lot of their confidence in the offense they possess,” Gilder said of the Warriors efforts in the tournament, just the second event of the young season for Waldorf.

The Warriors now return home for two more events, hosting a dual with Jamestown on Friday at 5 p.m., before hosting the Waldorf Invitational tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m. Both events will be at the Hanson Fieldhouse, and admission is free for spectators.