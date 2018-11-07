Hancock County Election Results

There will be a change in county government in Hancock County. Gary Rayhons won the Board of Supervisors race against Florence “Sis” Grieman with 2,734 votes to Griemans’ 2,471 votes. Sonny Schleusner garnered 1,824 votes and Ted Hall had 1,399 votes.

In other races, Deborah Engstler will be the County Treasurer as she wins an uncontested race for the post. Tracy Marshall will be the County Recorder by winning an uncontested race. The County Attorney will be Blake Norman who was victorious in another uncontested race.

In the Township races, both Tim Schreur and Ron Melohn will take the two seats for the Amsterdam Township Trustee posts. Their races were uncontested. Dean Van De Wiele will fill the vacancy on the Trustee board. No one ran for the clerk position in the township. In the Avery Township, only one of the two seats as Trustees were filled. Larry Treinen will fill one of the posts and there was one write in for the other post. Dean Avery will fill the post as Clerk in an uncontested race.