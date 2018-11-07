Ernst Supports Sanctions on Iran

Senator Joni Ernst released the following statement after new sanctions on Iran were announced by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin:

“I support President Trump’s decision to reinstate sanctions on Iran. As the Ayatollah regime continues to destabilize the region and oppress the Iranian people, it is important for the United States to maintain diplomatic pressure on Iran’s ruling elite. By pulling out of the Iran Deal and imposing strict sanctions, President Trump’s administration is rightly motivating Iran to change their reckless behavior, end their sponsorship of terrorism and stop their dangerous pursuit of nuclear weapons.”