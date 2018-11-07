Crop Report Shows Significant Harvest Progress

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today commented on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service. The report is released weekly from April through November.

“Farmers were again able to make good progress last week and now 72 percent of corn and 88 percent of soybeans have been harvested. Corn harvest is now just one day behind average, but soybeans are still six days behind the five-year average. Unfortunately, significant rainfall has returned to much of the state and likely stalled harvest for several days,” Naig said. “This has been a very challenging fall not just to harvest crops, but also complete other activities such as installing conservation practices, seeding cover crops and baling stalks.”

The weekly report is also available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website at www.IowaAgriculture.gov or on USDA’s site at www.nass.usda.gov/ia. The report summary follows here:

CROP REPORT

Iowa farmers had another good week for harvesting with 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 4, 2018, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Activities for the week included harvesting corn and soybeans, baling stalks, anhydrous and manure application, fall tillage, tile repair, and planting cover crops.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 1 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 28 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 27 percent surplus.

Seventy-two percent of the State’s corn for grain crop has been harvested, 3 days ahead of last year but 1 day behind the five-year average. Farmers in central Iowa have harvested 80 percent of their corn for grain while farmers in the southwest have 45 percent of their corn for grain remaining to be harvested. Moisture content of field corn being harvested averaged 17 percent. Soybean harvest was 88 percent complete, 2 days behind last year and 6 days behind the average.

Recent rains have left some feedlot cattle stressed with standing water and muddy conditions, while others reported livestock conditions as very good.

IOWA PRELIMINARY WEATHER SUMMARY

By Dr. Justin Glisan, State Climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Much of Iowa had slightly warmer than average temperatures from the end of October into early November; temperatures were around two degrees warmer than normal. The reporting period saw above average rainfall mainly in eastern Iowa with many locations between 0.40-0.80 inches above normal. Light rain showers moved across eastern Iowa on Monday (29th) with only a handful of stations reporting measurable rainfall; Cedar Rapids (Linn County) reported 0.11 inches. Widespread and heavier rain fell on Tuesday (30th) as a cold front swept across Iowa. Afternoon thunderstorms quickly formed and moved into Illinois. Maquoketa (Jackson County) observed 1.67 inches, 1.58 inches above normal. Keokuk (Lee County) reported 0.50 inches as the front slowly moved southeast. Wednesday (31st) was a quiet day with high pressure controlling the pattern. Conditions were partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. A low pressure system gradually moved into northwest Iowa late Thursday (1st) into Friday (2nd) bringing rain showers to portions of western Iowa. Showers redeveloped during late afternoon in southeastern Iowa. A second low pressure system slowly moved through the region Saturday (3rd) into Sunday (4th), bringing widespread, measurable rainfall to much of Iowa. Total accumulations over this period ranged from a few tenths of an inch to well over an inch; Anamosa (Jones County) reported 1.48 inches. Cloud cover kept daytime highs cooler than normal, ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s and overnight lows warmer than average. Bloomfield (Davis County) reported the week’s high of 71 degrees on the 29th, 12 degrees above average. The week’s coldest overnight low of 25 degrees was recorded in multiple counties in northwestern Iowa on the 1st, on average six degrees cooler than normal.