Cole Kelly is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for November 7, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK NOVEMBER 7 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at West Hancock High School. Cole Kelly helped the Eagle Football team into the semifinals last Friday night in a 50-14 win over Akron-Westfield. Kelly stepped in at fullback after an injury, carrying the ball 26 times for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns. On defense, Cole had 5 tackles, including 2 solo tackles for loss. West Hancock is now 9-2, and takes on Hudson Friday morning at 10 am in the UNI-Dome. Congratulations to West Hancock sophomore Cole Kelly, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.