Brandt Pleads Guilty to Burglary Charges

Zachary Brandt of Forest City, pled guilty to “Burglary in the 3rd Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 1, 2018. Brandt was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 14 days suspended and ordered to pay a $625 fine, applicable surcharges, costs and victim restitution in the amount of $505.00. Brandt was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Brandt also pled guilty to “Theft in the 3rd Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on May 11, 2018. Brandt was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years. Brandt was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Brandt was ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The prison sentence, fine and applicable surcharge were suspended.