Melissa Albertson of Leland, was sentenced on the charge of “Conspiracy to Manufacture, Deliver or Possess with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on March 18, 2018. Albertson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. Albertson was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.