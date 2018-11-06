Wright County Polling Locations

The Wright County Auditors does not send out text messages with polling site updates or information. If you are unsure of where to vote on Election Day, please contact the Auditor’s office at 515-532-2771.

Here are the polling locations around the county.

Belmond Belmond City Hall 112 2nd Ave. NE, 641-444-3386 Belmond, IA 50421

Dows Dows Convention Center/City Hall. 119 E Ellsworth 852-4327 Dows, IA 50071

Goldfield Goldfield Legion Hall 505 N Main 825-3407 Goldfield, IA 50542

Clarion Wright County Courthouse 115 N Main Clarion, IA 50525 Big Six Townships

Eagle Grove Ward #1 Eagle Grove Memorial Hall 200 South Park Ave. 448-4343 Eagle Grove, IA 50533

Eagle Grove Ward #2 Eagle Grove Memorial Hall 200 South Park Ave. Eagle Grove, IA 50533

Eagle Grove Ward #3 Eagle Grove Memorial Hall 200 South Park Ave. Eagle Grove, IA 50533

Eagle Grove Ward #4 Eagle Grove Memorial Hall 200 South Park Ave. Eagle Grove, IA 50533

Rural Eagle Grove Eagle Grove Memorial Hall 200 South Park Ave. Eagle Grove, IA 50533