Wright County Election Results

The following are the election results from Wright County. The Wright County Board of Supervisors will canvass and certify the results on Monday when they regularly meet.

For State Representative in District 8, Terry Baxter wins over Connie Price 3,125 to 1, 880. In the County Supervisor District 2, Dean Kluss won uncontested 4,103 votes to 86 write in votes. In the County Treasurer race, Peggy Schluttenhofer won 4,303 to 22 write in votes.

For Wright County Recorder, Denise D Baker won 4,205 to 32 writei in votes. For County Attorney, Eric R. Simonson won 3,957 to 40 write in votes.

In the Iowa Township Trustee races, Alvin Bailey won uncontested. Rhonda M. Benton will fill the vacancy with an uncontested victory.