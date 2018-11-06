Polling Locations for Winnebago County

All the qualified voters of Winnebago County, Iowa are hereby notified that the General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

ALL POLLS IN WINNEBAGO COUNTY OPEN AT 7:00 A.M. AND WILL CLOSE AT 9:00 P.M.

In addition to the offices and names listed on the sample ballot below, some offices and candidates’ names will appear on ballots in other precincts in this County. They will include:

Supervisor District 1 Supervisor District 3

Republican – Terry Durby Republican – Bill Jensvold

Democrat – No Candidate Democrat – No Candidate

Polling places:

Precinct Includes

The Buffalo Grant Lincoln Precincts include the Buffalo, Grant, and Lincoln Townships and will vote in the Heritage Town Center.

City of Buffalo Center and City of Rake will vote in the Heritage Town Center

The Center Township, City of Lake Mills will vote in the Helgeson Civic Center,

The Eden, Logan and Norway Townships, City of Scarville will vote in the Scarville Community Center

The Forest City Ward 1 will vote in the Titonka Savings Bank in Forest City

The Forest City Ward 2 will vote in the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City

The Forest City Ward 3, Supervisor District 3, and Rural Forest Township will vote in the Senior Community Center in Forest City

Forest City Ward 4 will vote at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City

The King and Linden Townships along with City of Thompson will vote at the Thompson Public Library

Mt. Valley Forest D2, Mt. Valley Township, except parts of Sections 30 and 31 and Ward 1in Forest City will vote at the Titonka Savings Bank in Forest City

Newton Forest D1, Newton, and Rural Forest Townships, and Supervisor District 1, including parts of sections 30 and 31, the Mt. Valley Township, the City of Leland will vote in the Leland Community Center.

Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 pm October 27, 2018 at the Winnebago County Auditor’s office.

Absentee ballots are available in the County Auditor’s office during regular business hours.