Kossuth County Polling Locations

The Kossuth County Precincts are as follows:

Precinct #1 includes all of the Eagle, Grant, Harrison, and Swea Townships along with the City of Swea City. They will vote in the Swea City Library Meeting Room.

Precinct #2 includes all of the Hebron, Ledyard, Lincoln, and Springfield Townships along with the City of Lakota and Ledyard. They will vote in the Eagle Center in Lakota.

Precinct #3 includes all of the Seneca and Greenwood Townships except the City of Bancroft. They will vote at the North Kossuth Golf Club.

Precinct #4 includes all of the German and Ramsey Townships along with the City of Bancroft. They will also vote at the North Kossuth Golf Club.

Precinct #5 includes the Burt, Fenton, and Union Twonship sections 1-24, 28-30. It also includes the cities of Burt, Fenton, and Lone Rock. They will vote in the Burt Community Center.

Precinct #6 includes the Buffalo and Portland Townships along with the City of Titonka. They will vote in the Titonka Community Center.

Precinct #7 includes the Lotts Creek Township. They will vote in the Whittemore Fire Station.

Precinct #8 includes the Union Township Sections of 25-27 and 31- 36. They will vote in the Iowa Lakes Community College.

Precinct #9 includes the Plum Creek Township sections 1-24. They also will vote at Iowa Lakes Community College.

Precinct #10 includes the Irvington Township Sections 1-6 except for the Algona Precincts 2 and 3, the Plum Creek Township sections 25-36, but excludes the Algona Precinct 3. They will vote at the KC Hall.

Precinct #11 includes all of the Prairie and Wesley Townships including the City of Wesley. They will vote at the Wesley Community Center.

Precinct #12 includes the Garfield and Whittemore Townships including the City of West Bend and Whittemore. They will vote in the Whittemore Fire Station.

Precinct #13 includes all of the Cresco, Irvington, and Riverdale Townships and will vote in the Kossuth County Courthouse.

Precinct #14 includes the Luverne and Sherman Townships including the City of LuVerne. They will vote in the LuVerne Community Center.

Precincts #15 thru 20 include the Cresco Districts 1 and 2 and the Algona districts 1 thru 4. They will all vote in the KC Hall.