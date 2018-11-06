Hancock County Polling Places

The precincts in Hancock County for today’s election look like this. Precinct #1 which is all of Ellington and Madison Townships, Forest City Corporation in Hancock County will vote at the Faith Lutheran Church at 1985 290th Street in Garner.

Precinct #2 which are all of the Crystal Township and Crystal Lake Corporation will vote at the Crystal Lake Town Hall located at 225 S. State Avenue in Crystal Lake.

Precinct #3 is all of Bingham Township and Woden Corporation. They will vote in the Woden Community Center located at 208 Main in Woden.

Precinct #4 is all of Orthel, Britt, and Erin Townships along with the Britt Corporation. They will vote in the Britt Municipal Building located at 170 Main Avenue S. in Britt.

Precinct #5 includes all of the Garfield Township and will vote in the Duncan Community Hall located at 2337 Nation Avenue in Britt.

Precinct #6 includes all of the Concord Township and Garner Corporation. They will vote in the Garner Public Library located at 416 State Street in Garner.

Precinct #7 includes all of the Ell and Liberty Townships and Klemme Corporation. Voters will cast ballots in the Klemme City Hall located at 204 E. Main Street in Klemme.

Precinct #8 includes all of the Boone and Magor Townships along with the Corwith Corporation. Voting will take place at the Corwith Community Center located at 11 Wayne Street, in Corwith.

Precinct #9 features all of Amsterdam and Twin Lake Townships, along with the Kanawha Corporation. Voting will take place in the Kanawha City Hall at 121 N. Main Street in Kanawha.

Precinct #10 has all of the Avery Township and Goodell Corporation. Voters will cast ballots at the Goodell Community Hall at 315 Broadway Street in Goodell.