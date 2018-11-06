Bill L. Post, 88, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.

Memorial services for Bill Post will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 2:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home prior to the memorial service.

