Hancock County Looks to Vacate Undeveloped Road in Miller

Miller may be losing a road that Hancock County never really considered a roadway. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday approved the resolution to set a public hearing on whether or not to vacate the road on the east side of the county shed in Miller. Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains why.

Speaking of roads, Tlach updated the board with the latest paving news on County Road R35, also known as James Avenue. Hancock County’s $5.4 million reconstruction project on this road began this past summer. County Road R35 is the most traveled hard surface road between Britt and Kanawha. So just when can motorists expect those lanes to re-open? Definitely yet this year says Jerry Tlach.

In other news, since the Duncan Heights Assisted Living Home is no longer in operation due to federal mandated closures of mental health facilities, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors discussed possible termination or modification of the Mokry and Funnemark Trusts. Tlach tells about that discussion.