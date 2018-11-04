Gospel Fest Will Take Place in Rowan Today

The annual Gospel Fest will take place today beginning at 2:30pm at the United Church of Rowan. The first event of its kind was held 50 years ago in 1968.

The show was originally organized by Rev. Louis Aitken and Annie Avery. When Rev. Aitken moved on, the church and group continued until 1989. Then in 2013, a newly formed Rowan Historical Society was looking foir a fundraiser and decided the Gospel Fest would be a way to reach people. The event has had a number of entertainers over the years and this year some familiar faces will return to perform.

A soup and sandwich supper in the church basement will follow the music. An offering will be taken, with proceeds going to the Rowan Historical Society.