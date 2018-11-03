SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Fall Fishing Proving Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Bacon Creek Lake

DNR staff will stock rainbow trout around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 7. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers fished under a bobber.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig with a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber in 3-6 feet of water in Town Bay from the stone piers along the north shoreline of Town Bay along Ice House Point and near the inlet bridge. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth all over the lake using traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Black Hawk Lake. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch perch up to 12 inches with small powerbaits like crappie nibbles, perch eyes and crawlers fished 2-4 feet below a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake, and a 40 inch minimum length limit for musky. Walleye – Fair: Troll slowly crawler rigs, minnows or leaches in 10-15 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch bass along shore just about anywhere with traditional bass lures. There is a 15 inch minimum length limit on largemouth bass in Brushy Creek Lake. Bluegill – Fair: Try tube jigs tipped with crawlers in 5-15 feet of water.

Crawford Creek Impoundment

Black Crappie – Fair: A recent survey showed crappie up to 10 inches along shore. Use minnows or crawlers fished below a bobber in the mornings and evenings. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures along the shoreline.

Moorland Pond

DNR staff will stock rainbow trout around noon on Nov. 1. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows or crawlers fished under a bobber.

North Twin Lake

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees. White Crappie – Slow: A recent survey showed most crappie are 6-10 inches with a few up to 14 inches. Walleye – Slow: Walleye up to 27 inches have been seen in recent netting surveys.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Use crawler rigs and troll crankbaits along the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake. Try twisters and leaches fished under a bobber from shore and near the inlet. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits and crawlers fished from shore and near the inlet. Black Crappie – Fair: A recent survey showed crappie up to 10 inches can be found near shore; use a crawler or minnow fished on a small jig below a bobber.

Water temperatures around 50 degrees in Black Hawk District lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a tube jig or small minnow. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish or troll with a small jig. Shore anglers should fish a small piece of crawler or cut bait off the bottom.

Clear Lake

Surface water temperature is 46 degrees. The courtesy docks at the City ramp have been removed for the season. Muskellunge – Fair: Fish the edge of the vegetation. Walleye – Slow: Fish off the jetties after dark. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift or troll a piece of crawler or cut bait until you find fish.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll small tube jigs or a minnow in the dredge cut or on the edge of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig and minnow in the area near the old road bed.

Rice Lake

Yellow Perch – Slow: Use a small jig and minnow or a plastic bait in the deeper water.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Excellent bite continues with good numbers of fish being caught. Cast mini-jigs or hair-jigs or use small baits tipped with wigglers. Don’t overlook the evening bite from docks as these fish will move shallow at dusk. Walleye – Good: Numbers of fish are being caught with traditional baits; good numbers of yellow bass are mixed in with the catch. Northern Pike – Good: Anglers report northern pike action on the lake; best area is where there is flow into the lake. Yellow Perch – Good: Use tube jigs tipped with wigglers from the docks in the evening.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Good numbers of large angler acceptable size fish being caught.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Reports of yellow bass being caught with black crappie and yellow perch up to 10 inches mixed in the catch. Use small lures such as a twister tail or hair jigs. Bluegill – Good: Recent surveys show numbers of fish approaching 7 inches in the lake. Black Crappie – Good: Reports of fish being caught from the lake. Look for the bite to continue. Anglers are catching yellow perch and crappie from the shore. Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite has started. Use traditional baits during “prime time”. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some fish are being caught in the evening from shore with walleyes mixed into the catch.

Ocheyedan Pit #1

Channel Catfish – Good: Recent surveys show good numbers of 17 -23 inch channel catfish.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite is on. Troll crankbaits during the day; wader fishing is your best chance to catch trophy size fish.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: The fall walleye bite has started with action improving. Wader angler action has picked up with the best bite during the evening. Dock anglers report a good bite; cast twister or hair jigs tipped with minnows. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers of fish are being caught with sorting needed; anglers continue to harvest numbers of angler acceptable size fish. Use mini jigs tipped with wigglers or a minnow. Northern Pike – Good: Angler reports of northern pike action on the lake; best area is where there is flow into the lake.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels continue to fall with improved clarity. Flows remain high. Please visit the USGS Water Data website for more information. Walleye – Good: Find fish in pockets and off channel eddies. Fish are taking a variety of bright colored lures or jigs tipped with worms or minnows. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallies are aggressively taking baits while walleye fishing.

Decorah District Streams

Check our fall community trout stocking schedule to find out when trout are coming to a lake near you. Catchable trout stocking is now unannounced. Stocking frequency and amounts are the same as conditions allow. Many trout streams run through wildlife management areas where hunting is allowed. Wear bright colors to be seen. Brown Trout – Fair: As brown trout start spawning, watch the stream bottom for cleared areas in gravel (trout nests). Avoid stepping in the nests. Use larger flies mimicking fish. Rainbow Trout – Good: Catch a freshly stocked trout with a small piece of worm or cheese on a hook under a bobber in a deeper hole.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is much improved. Fish deeper water for best luck. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish lighter gear in deeper water for suspended fish. Try a small jig with a minnow and a slow retrieve. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a jig and a variety of plastics or a crankbait on a slow retrieve; fish move slower with cooler water.

Lake Meyer

Excellent water clarity with visibilities to 8 feet. Fish this lake on cloudy or overcast days when clarity is this good. Angling activity is spotty. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie moved to deeper water.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

The Turkey River water levels are falling with improved clarity. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use lures mimicking minnows in off channel areas or deeper water. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow, worms and a variety of lures in current breaks and deeper water.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling with excellent clarity. Visit the USGS Water Data website for current information. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits or a hook tipped with a minnow in eddies and deeper water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Anglers report nice catches of smallmouth. Look for fish in deeper pockets eddies and near undercut banks. A variety of lures and baits are working.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are falling with much improved clarity. Visit the USGS Water Data websitefor current information. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use bright colored lures fished in deeper water and rock ledges. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig tipped with minnow or bright twister tail fished deep.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is improving. Fish are moving to deeper water. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs with a waxworm fished under a bobber on cloudy or overcast afternoons.

Scattered showers are possible through the weekend. Greater chance of rain on Sunday. Temperatures in the low 50’s to low 40’s at night. Area rivers and streams are producing fish. Water levels are falling with improved clarity, but flows are high. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City

Reports of anglers catching walleye, smallmouth bass and some northern pike on the Cedar River in Black Hawk County. Walleye – Good: Anglers are doing well with jigs and plastics. Water temperatures have fallen quickly; look for deeper holes as walleye move into over wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try jig and plastics or crankbaits. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve spoons or crankbaits.

Lake Delhi

A few reports of anglers catching fish on Lake Delhi. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a jig and plastic or minnow under a slip bobber near structure fished at various depths to find crappie. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use live baits or cast crankbaits.

Manchester District Streams

Spring Branch Creek has been busy with angling activity as many trout escaped with the recent flooding event.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

The Maquoketa River is in good condition as water levels continue to fall, but flows remain swift. Walleye – No Report: Water temperatures have fallen quickly; look for deeper holes as walleye move into over wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try jig and plastics or crankbaits. Rainbow Trout – No Report: With recent flooding at the fish hatchery, many trout moved to the Maquoketa River.

Silver Lake (Delaware)

Silver Lake is in excellent condition for angling, but there have been no reports. Bluegill, crappie, largemouth bass and northern pike are the main species in this lake.

Rivers and streams are falling. There have been angling reports on the Cedar River. Trout streams are in excellent condition for the upcoming weekend. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.





MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has fallen to 12 feet and is expected to slowly recede over next week. Water temperature is near 47 degrees. New Albin ramp road is closed due to high water. The Lansing Village Creek ramp construction is complete and the ramp is open. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs and walleye minnows. Fish are moving to the dams and side channel sloughs with closing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Look for fish out of the main channel using a live minnow floated near the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bite is picking up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville has fallen to 21.7 feet with a slow fall continuing next week. Sny Magill road is closed due to high water. Water temperature is 49 degrees at the Lock and Dam 9. Walleye– Fair: Use jigs and walleye minnows. Fish are moving to the dams and side channel sloughs with closing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Look for fish out of the main channel using a live minnow floated near the bottom. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from main channel and sloughs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bite is picking up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has fallen to 12.9 feet and will gradually recede next week. Water temperature is 46 degrees at Lock and Dam 10. Walleye -Fair: Use jigs and walleye minnows. Fish are moving to the dams and side channel sloughs with closing dams. Yellow Perch – Fair: Expect the perch bite to pick up into late fall. Look for fish out of the main channel using a live minnow floated under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Look for largemouth in the slack water areas off the main channel or running sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth bite is picking up. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along rock or tree habitat in current. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills in clearer water with slow current in backwater areas away from the main channel and sloughs. Black Crappie – Fair: Expect the crappie bite to pick up this fall after the water clarity improves. Try tube jigs or minnow under a bobber in submersed trees in the backwater sloughs.

Upper Mississippi River levels are dropping this week. Many ramps are still under water. Water clarity has improved. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. Fish are beginning to move toward the overwintering holes.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels will drop this week and are 14.3 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 16.1 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 48 degrees. Freshwater Drum – Good: Most anglers use a simple egg sinker and worm rig. Drum will be hanging out near shore in moderate current areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some anglers are finding yellow perch in the vegetated backwaters near shore. Worms work best.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels will drop this week and are 14.8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Water clarity is fair. Avoid large tributary streams as they are muddy. The water temperature is around 48 degrees. The north ramp at Sabula is not in use this year due to bridge construction. Freshwater Drum – Good: Fish worms with an egg sinker in moderate current areas near shorelines. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some anglers are finding yellow perch in the vegetated backwaters near shore. Worms work best.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels will drop this week and are 15.3 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 17.1 feet at Camanche and 10.5 feet at the LeClaire. These are action to minor flood levels. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 49 degrees. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker/worm rig in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is predicted to drop this week and is 16.4 feet. This level is in a moderate flood stage, so boating is not advisable. Water clarity is poor. The water temperature is around 49 degrees.

Water levels are dropping throughout the district, but it still is flooding in some reaches. Many of the smaller boat ramps are usable and will have water and debris on them. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport is 16.15 feet and has been falling this past week. Flood stage for Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet. Many of the boat ramps are inaccessible due to the high water. The ramps at Marquette St, Credit Island, Clark’s Ferry, Shady Creek, and Fairport are all under water. Fishing has been slow with the high-water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 16.32 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 16 is 15 feet.The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high-water. Fishing has been slow.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 17.30 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramps will be underwater. The Ferry Landing is closed. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 13.65 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions.

River stage is still above flood stage throughout the pools. River levels have been falling this past week. Most boat ramps are under water due to the flooding conditions. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.





SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The fall trout release will be this Saturday, Oct. 27th at 10 am; 1000 trout will be released with 100 trout tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Excellent.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa has finally gotten back in its banks at Columbus Junction. Downstream at Wapello the river is still at minor flood level.

Lake Belva Deer

Water clarity is back to normal. Water temperature is around 50-52 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing picked up after the winds died down last weekend. They are in fairly shallow; start in 5 to 6 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing has remained pretty good since the big rains a couple of weeks ago. These fish are trying to fatten up for their winter nap.

Lake Darling

Water level is back to normal. Water clarity is pretty good. Water temperature is 52 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are still out in about 4 to 5 feet of water, but if the sun shines they could move in shallower. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are out in 10 to 12 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are still working in shallow feeding on little bluegills and green sunfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Work the rock along the steeper shoreline with minnows and nightcrawlers; they’re in hunting crawdads and green sunfish.

Lake of the Hills

Fall trout release was last Saturday. Despite the high winds, there were a lot of people out and the trout were biting. Rainbow Trout – Good: There are plenty of trout left to catch. We stocked 2000 last Saturday.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature are around 50 degrees. There were some big waves out on the lake with the wind last Saturday. Bluegill – Fair: Get back into the standing flooded timber out of the wind; look for fish to be in 6 to 8 feet of water. Maybe a little shallower on the north side when it’s sunny. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are out in 10 to 12 feet of water. Slip bobbers and minnows or small jigs vertical jigged work best.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The Skunk River really dropped this last week. It’s back down to about 1/2 bank full. Accesses remain pretty wet and muddy.

Wilson Lake

The fall trout release is scheduled this Saturday, Oct. 27th at noon; 1000 trout released with 200 tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Good: This Saturday the trout will hit the water.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430