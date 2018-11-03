Belmond BRICS For Sale

The Belmond Brick Remembrances of Individuals and Community or BRIC is giving the opportunity to purchase a brick paver that will be engraved with a remembrance. The bricks will be placed in two landscaped beds along a walking trail just south of First Street SE.

Those who interested in purchasing a brick can do so in memory of a loved one, to honor a marriage, a pet, or even grandchildren.

Lu Fink and Connie Mattison are in charge of the program. Those who wish to purchase a brick can call 515-571-7286 and speak with Fink, or 641-444-4597 to speak with Mattison.