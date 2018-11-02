Eldon Willis, 88, of Forest City passed away peacefully in his sleep October 25, 2018 at 5:00 P.M.

Visitation will be at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel from 5:00 -7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 9, 2018 at First United Methodist Church Forest City Iowa with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Burial will follow at Madison Township Cemetery with Military Honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Honor Guard Post #121.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com