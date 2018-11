The investigation continues into what caused a fire in a vacant home at 97 8th Avenue in Northwood. The fire was reported around 2:07am on Wednesday. The Worth County Sheriffs Office responded to the call before Northwood Fire officials arrived on the scene. Neighbors who reported the fire told officials who arrived that no one lived in the home and it should not be occupied.

By 6am on Wednesday morning, officials had cleared the scene and an investigation ensued into what caused the blaze.