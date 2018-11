The 17th Annual Ladies Day Out event will be held throughout the community of Forest City on Saturday. Forest City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Rollefson says this is a good time to start your holiday shopping.

Rollefson says that in addition to retail shopping, you’ll be able to visit both the Civic Auditorium and the Senior Center to continue your shopping experience.

Rollefson went on to say that there is a Ladies Night Out event tonight.