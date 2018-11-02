Hancock County Auditor Office Will Be Open Saturday

The Auditors Office in Hancock County will be open Saturday from 9am to 5pm for in person absentee voting voting in the Auditor’s Office and other election business. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Auditor’s Office is Monday, November 5th at 5pm.

During calendar year 2018, voters will be asked to show their ID before voting at the polls. Anyone who not have the necessary ID will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity at the polls and will be allowed to cast a regular ballot. Questions regarding the General Election should be directed to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office at (641) 923-3163.