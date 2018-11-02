2nd Semi vs. Vehicle Accident Results in Injuries

For the second time in three weeks, the area saw a semi truck collide with a vehicle. Just as the first, the second resulted in injuries. The first accident happened in mid October while the latest one occurred Thursday morning at the intersection of Bluebill Avenue and Highway 105. The Winnebago County Sheriffs Office reported the accident just east of Lake Mills. According to authorities, the semi ran a stop sign and drove into the path of the vehicle.

The driver of the semi was not injured, but one person is known to have gone to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of the injuries was unknown. The semi truck driver was cited for failure to stop.

A similar accident occurred in Cerro Gordo County in early October where the driver of a trash truck failed to yield and collided with a truck carrying two children and a mother. The three were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.