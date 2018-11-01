Warriors Soccer Falls to the Bruins

This time, the dramatic finish went against the Warriors.

Two weeks ago the Waldorf men’s soccer team scored with less than 90 seconds left to secure a home win.

Wednesday, looking to upset No. 6-ranked Bellevue on the Bruins home field, the Warriors fell on a last-second goal as Bellevue scored with five second remaining for a 2-1 victory.

“Obviously not the way we wanted to end our regular season, but we played a tough opponent in Bellevue,” Waldorf head coach Edgar Gonzaga said.

The Warriors (8-8-1 overall) played tough and grabbed the early lead as Barema Samassekou scored on a shot from 25 yards out with 13 minutes, 46 seconds left in the opening half.

The Bruins (15-0-2) answered with a goal in the 54th minute, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Waldorf, which beat Grand View 1-0 two weeks earlier when Athos Monteiro headed in the winner with 87 seconds left, tried to break the tie, but the game entered the final seconds looking destined for overtime.

But the Bruins changed that as Travis Hurd scored off a cross from teammate Amador Rangel with 5 seconds left in regulation, spoiling the Warriors upset bid.

Raul Guillamon-Bejar made three saves in goal for the Warriors in the game, their final of the regular season as Waldorf now prepares for the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) tournament hosted by Georgia Gwinnett starting on Friday, Nov. 9.

Waldorf, the defending A.I.I. Tournament champions, play the host-school Grizzlies (9-5-1) at 7 p.m. (CT) in the tournament’s opening round.

“We have to get back to work this week to get things ready for the conference tournament and get ready to play Georgia Gwinnett on the 9th,” Gonzaga said.