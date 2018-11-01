Waldorf Women’s Basketball Plays Strong But Can’t Close Out Visiting Lancers

Shooting for win No. 1, the Warriors played tough defense and solid on offense for much of the night.

But looking to stretch their second-half lead to double digits, the offense spurted briefly for the Waldorf women’s basketball team, opening the door for visiting Mount Marty to escape the Hanson Fieldhouse with a 67-59 non-conference win on Wednesday night.

“We were a completely opposite team from our last game,” Waldorf head coach Katie Schutjer said. “I thought we played pretty good defense tonight and guarded the perimeter well.

“However offensively, we could barely find any rhythm all night long,” she added. “We couldn’t get out and run in transition, and in our half-court offense we settled for quick shots instead of playing with each other and creating good shots.

“We also didn’t crash the offensive boards well, so we didn’t get too many second-chance looks.”

On Saturday, visiting Dordt hit 50.8 percent from the field in a win over the Warriors, who on Wednesday shut down the Lancers, holding them to 37.9 percent shooting and just six 3-pointers.

That allowed Waldorf (0-2 overall) to grab a 28-21 lead on a Morgan Straight 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, and a 41-32 advantage on Michaela Graffunder’s basket with 4 minutes gone in the second half.

On top 45-39 after an Elizabeth Jenkins bucket with just under 3 minutes to go in the third quarter, though, Waldorf’s offense fell out of rhythm, and Mount Marty inched its way in front with a 19-7 run.

The Warriors got just five free-throws and three baskets over the last 13 minutes of action, leading to the loss.

Morgan Straight led the way for Waldorf with 14 points and six rebounds on the night, while Graffunder added 13 points and seven boards for the Warriors.

“We had a few players who played well,” Schutjer said. “I thought Liz (Jenkins) (6 points) played well for us inside considering it’s only her second collegiate game. I also thought Michaela and Morgan stepped up when we needed some offensive punch.

“The next few days in practice we need to continue to find some offensive rhythm before going into next week’s game.”

The Warriors will get almost a week off to prepare for their next game, playing at Mount Mercy on Tuesday.