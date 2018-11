Forest City’s Kelsey Koch was named the Player of the Year in the TIC-West Division, while coach Lacey Jerome was named Coach of the Year.

TIC West First Team Members:

Kelsey Koch,Cora Holland and Kaylee Miller of Forest City

Jessa Gasteiger, Kylie Greenfield and Hannah Hanson of Lake Mills

Sydney Sabin and Katelin Adams of North Iowa

Madison Meister of Bishop Garrigan