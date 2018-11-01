Ladies Day and Night Out Are Scheduled in Forest City

The Forest City Ladies Night Out is coming up on November 2nd in the Forest City area. Several area businesses are participating. Ay Jalisco will be open from 11am to 10pm with margaritas for $5 any flavor. Cabin Coffee will offer $2 off a pound of fresh roasted coffee and 10% off on wall décor. Chipped Inscriptions will be open from 9am to 2pm. Mt. Valley Vineyard will be open from 9am to 2:30pm with a number of close out sales.

Nu2U Consignments will offer refreshments and 10% off all purchases. The Paddler’s Tap will offer samples of craft beers and hard ciders from the time they open until midnight. Scoopy Doos Ice Cream will be open from 11am to 7pm with sandwich specials and The Styling Lodge will open from 8am to 4pm with 15% discounts on some items and Verb will be available on a buy one and get 1/2 the next.

The 17th Annual Ladies Day will be the following day. The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event and several vendors are participating. The United Methodist Church Annual Bazaar will take place from 8:30am to 1pm at 305 S. Clark Street. Another church bazaar at the 1st Congregational Church at 316 N. Sixth Street will take place at the same time.

Vendors will also be at the Civic Auditorium and the Senior Center during the event.