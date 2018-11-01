Farm Ag Prices Show Minor Increases

The average price received by farmers for corn during September in Iowa was $3.29 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was up $0.02 from the August price and $0.08 above a year ago.

The September 2018 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $8.44 per bushel, was up $0.06 from the August price but $0.74 below the September 2017 price.

The September average oat price per bushel was $2.73, up $0.12 from August and $0.21 above September 2017.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $108.00 per ton in September. This was up $3.00 from the August price and $7.00 above the September 2017 price. The September 2018 alfalfa hay price averaged $109.00, down $1.00 from the previous month but $4.00 above September 2017. The average price received for other hay during September was $103.00 per ton. This was up $15.00 from both the August 2018 and the September 2017 prices.

The average price for milk was $17.40 per cwt, up $1.10 from the August price but $0.80 below one year ago. Prices received for milk cows for dairy herd replacement averaged $1,170 per head as of October 1, 2018.