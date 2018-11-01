Collision Results in Fatalities in Cerro Gordo County

Officials report a traffic fatality occurred near Rockwell involving a 2003 F150 Truck and a garbage truck. Christopher Light was driving a red Ford truck northbound on Quail Avenue when he entered the intersection simultaneously with a garbage truck heading eastbound on 170th Street. The truck hit the garbage truck in the passenger side and ended up in the south ditch on 170th Street. The garbage truck ended up in the north ditch.

Emergency Medical Services from Mason City arrived and Light was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.