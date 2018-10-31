U.S. 65 in Mason City to Reopen Tonight

A resurfacing project on U.S. 65 between 6th Street North and 18th Street North in Mason City will be completed and the roadway will reopen to traffic beginning Wednesday, Oct. 31, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

The roadway, which was previously four lanes, will now be three lanes.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.