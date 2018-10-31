Superheroes and Star Wars Costumes are Hot Items This Halloween

Many area kids and parents will be donning creepy masks and spooky disguises as they head out for Halloween events and trick or treating. Dan Garst, who runs Party Productions in Fort Dodge, says one of this year’s top adult costumes isn’t scary at all, unless you’re a criminal.

Store employees are getting into the spirit by slipping into costume to wait on customers. Garst notes there’s one costume category that’s a favorite every year, for adults and kids.

While Star Wars characters are an annual fixture, so are Batman and Wonder Woman, along with other comic book figures.

Garst says the store has costumes for those wishing to dress up from the 1800s or well into the future, or even as any of the characters from the Wizard of Oz.