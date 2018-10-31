Hotline Helps Parents During Halloween Trick or Treating

With trick-or-treating or “beggar’s nights” in most area communities, the Iowa Poison Control Center is prepared for a host of Halloween-related calls. Registered nurse Jean Hammack says they hear from worried parents every year with concerns about their kids’ loot.

Hammack says an adult should always accompany young children while trick-or-treating and limit visits to local neighborhoods. She reminds parents to check over all treats before letting a child dig into their goodie bag.

Before heading out, make sure the child’s costume fits properly to prevent trips and falls. Use make-up instead of masks, if possible, and remove it as soon as you get home to prevent skin irritation. Accompanying parents should carry a flashlight, though some kids prefer to carry spookier-looking yellow-green glow sticks. Just don’t let younger kids have glow sticks or they may chew on them, releasing chemicals into their mouths.

She says a quick call can save you an expensive trip to the emergency room. The Sioux City-based hotline is staffed around the clock.