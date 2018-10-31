Healthiest State Awards Applications Are Due

Time is running out for Iowa workplaces, educational institutions, communities and individuals to apply for a 2019 Healthiest State Award. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov 5.

Submissions will recognize deserving nominees for advancing efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of Iowans. In addition to the award, winners will receive a monetary gift to continue to improve the health and well-being of their employees, students and citizens.

The categories for the Healthiest State Initiative Awards include:

Education (schools, child care centers and out-of-school programs) — Organizations who have made policy, systems and environment changes that align with the HSI mission.

Workplace (includes for profit, nonprofit, government, or colleges/universities ) — Organizations who have made policy, systems and environment changes that align with the HSI mission.

Healthy Hometown SM Powered by Wellmark (Community) — Communities who are helping citizens lead healthier lives and doing great things to make the healthy choice the easy choice for residents.

Individual Leadership — Someone who has sparked change and/or is using innovative approaches at the local level to improve the physical, social or emotional well-being of Iowans.

To learn more and download an application, visit www.IowaHealthiestState.com/Awards .

Save the Date

Finalists will be announced early next year, with one winner in each category being recognized at the Healthiest State Awards event on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at the Ron Pearson Event Center in West Des Moines. The Healthiest State Awards are sponsored by Hy-Vee, Inc. and Wellmark® Blue Cross® and Blue Shield®.