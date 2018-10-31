Detours Assigned for the Waldorf Basketball Games Tonight

Due to the closure of John K. Hanson Drive from J Street to G Street, spectators coming to the Waldorf Warriors Men’s and Women’s Basketball games tonight should use either G Street to the Hanson Fieldhouse parking lot, or continue one additional block west on J Street to the West School Street. From there, go south one half block to I Street, and then enter the Hanson Fieldhouse parking lot via the Forest City YMCA parking lot.

The city is currently repaving the effected streets and should be done by Thursday.