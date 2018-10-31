Corn Yields are Down Say Grain Elevator Operators

The area bean and corn harvest is progressing well according to area grain bin operators. At the Farmers Coop in Forest City, corn is coming in steadily according to Randy Broesder

Several locations are reporting the same. While area farmers have been able to get the corn dried down with the dry spell window we have had in the area, the harvest is not producing as well as expected so storage is not an issue.

Many attribute the drop in harvest totals to the area flooding and heavy rains. The worst of the deluges occurred on June 24th when most of the area received over 8 inches of rain in a short time frame.

According to the Iowa Crop Progress Report released by the state on Monday, Iowa is actually ahead of last year in the corn harvest. The report states that 49% is currently harvested compared to 41% this time last year. Beans are 71% harvested compared to 80% last year.